Finland orders Helsinki-Tallinn ferry link maintained

Tallink ferry.
Tallink ferry. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Finnish transport authority Traficom has decided to order the Helsinki-Tallinn ferry connection maintained to curb coronavirus damages. The procurement went the way of Tallink and Viking Line.

Traficom issued the temporary maritime traffic and service obligation order on Friday. The aim is to ensure the continuance of maritime transport in the coronavirus situation and enable commuting between Estonia and Finland.

"Ship traffic between Finland and Estonia is vital in terms of supply security, industry needs and mobility. We find that an obligation to service the Tallinn-Helsinki link is necessary for this purpose," Director General of Traficom Jarkko Saarimäki said.

The Finnish parliament in June approved an additional €24.7 million for maritime transport service obligation expenses. The regulation allows Traficom to order shippers to service some lines for which compensation will be paid.

Such an order on service has now been issued for the ferry link between Helsinki and Tallinn. The procurement favored Estonian shipper Tallink and Finnish competitor Viking Line.

Traficom has previously ordered continuance of service on the Turku-Mariehamn/Längnäs-Stockholm line and two Aland links.

The necessity of traffic continuance orders is evaluated every two weeks.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

