news

Finnish government to loan Tallink €100 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallinn-Helsinki ferry (picture is illustrative).
Tallinn-Helsinki ferry (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Finland is to provide a €100-million loan to the Finnish subsidiary of Estonian shipping line Tallink.

Tallink announced Thursday that the Finnish government approved the loan, with a guarantee of up to €90 million, to Tallink Silja Oy, Tallink's Finnish arm.

The sum matches one provided by the Estonian state, via its credit agency KredEx, earlier on in the year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftershocks.

"We are very grateful to the Finnish Government for the state guarantee that will be given to the loan of EUR 100 million for our subsidiary Tallink Silja Oy," Paavo Nõgenge, CEO of the operator's parent company Tallink Grupp said.

"Tallink Grupp has been working on securing its long-term liquidity since the beginning of the crisis, in order to secure the company's sustainability in these challenging times that have arisen due to the pandemic.," Nõgene went on.

"We have also, from the beginning, emphasized that we do not expect the Estonian Government alone to solve all Tallink's problems. We have received a lot of understanding and support during this crisis from our existing loan partners, the Estonian state and have now also further secured our future with today's decision with the Finnish state guarantee."

AS Tallink Grupp says it will issue a separate and more detailed stock exchange announcement once the deal is signed.

Tallink Grupp operates hotels, many of which have been largely free of guests since the pandemic began in spring, as well as several ferries plying their trade between the capitals of the two countries, as well as other routes connecting to Stockholm, Visby (Gotland, Sweden), Ahvenamaa/Aland (Finland) and Riga.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19.11

Foreign minister calls for additional EU sanctions on Belarus

19.11

President to talk arctic and the UN on official Norway visit Friday

19.11

Finnish government to loan Tallink €100 million

19.11

Most highways going to 100 km/h maximum speed from Friday

19.11

Tallinn pub bans MPs, to highlight effects of COVID-19 restrictions

19.11

Vox Clamantis album nominated for Edison Award

19.11

Estonian companies sign European Space Agency cyber security deal

19.11

Defense ministry reorganization sees new defense readiness post created

19.11

Government green-lights sick pay from day two of illness

19.11

Stormy conditions cut power off from close to 3,000 households

19.11

Kelly Sildaru qualifies first at World Championships

19.11

Tallinn Christmas market going ahead, on smaller scale

19.11

Video: Person ends up in "Aktuaalne kaamera" interview, tries to sneak off

19.11

Overview: 2020 high school state exam results

19.11

Lawyers: Õhtuleht did act unethically in publishing Reps children photos

19.11

Education minister: I used ministry car disproportionately

19.11

Tallinn sells empty Toom-Kooli tänav building to Riigikogu

19.11

Ratings: Estonia 200 second only to Reform

19.11

Health Board: Record 414 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, two deaths

19.11

'Pealtnägija': Luik, Madise, Reinsalu listed possible next presidents

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: