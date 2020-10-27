news

KredEx approves Alexela's €37 million loan ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Alexela's Kiviõli Keemiatööstus.
Alexela's Kiviõli Keemiatööstus. Source: Alexela
News

Fuel company Alexela Varahalduse AS and state credit body KredEx reached an agreement for a coronavirus loan of €37 million, allowing the company to maintain more than 500 jobs at oil shale producer Kiviõli Keemiatööstus, managed by Alexela Group.

Alexela group CEO Andreas Laane said via press release Tuesday morning: "The greatest satisfaction comes from the knowledge that as an employer, we can maintain the jobs and household stability of our employees in Lüganuse, Ida-Viru County.

The company had been hit by the slump in world oil prices earlier in the year, ahead of the pandemic breaking.

"In the first stage of adapting to the crisis, we were forced to optimize the structure of companies belonging to the group and the restructuring process consisted of 58 people at Kiviõli Keemiatööstus, whose jobs we could not maintain. As a leader, layoffs are always painful decisions. With the state's help, we can still look at the future at Kiviõli Keemiatööstus and therefore also keep stability at Lüganuse," Laane added.

The loan's term is for five years and the interest rate is set at 2 percent. The loan limit is issued in multiple parts, with the first payout set to take place this week.

The CEO added that the company pays well over €100 million in taxes yearly, with Kiviõli Keemiatööstus alone accounting for almost €10 million of that amount, so the €37 million loan is a reasonable sum for the state since it maintains tax revenue and in addition, it will be paid off in five years at the latest.

KredEx chief Ivo Kuldmäe said it is important to support companies all over Estonia and to offer them support to allow them to bypass difficulties stemming from the coronavirus crisis. New investments are also important.

Kuldmäe said: "Along with the crisis measures, we have made more than €452 million available to 778 entrepreneurs. Some of that has gone to overcome coronavirus difficulties, but some of it also has gone to making necessary investments for business development."

The freshly appointed KredEx chief added: "The key of putting crises behind us always lies in cooperation, which is why companies, banks and the state must work together to overcome difficulties and realize new opportunities. The loan given to Alexela allows us to maintain more than 500 jobs in Ida-Viru County, making up almost a third of all concern employees. It is a good example of just this type of cooperation."

Laane added: "On behalf of the employees of Alexela and Kiviõli Keemiatööstus, I am thankful to the state for and KredEx' project team for the smooth negotiations, the loan and for their operative reaction to the surprises during the negotiations."

The loan agreement sees 40 percent of Alexela Varahalduse AS' shares as collateral and the collateral is also supplemented by Alexela group resources. Alexela must maintain the aforementioned 500 jobs at Kiviõli Keemiatööstus as per conditions of the agreement.

KredEx has granted loans to businesses of all sizes hit by the coronavirus pandemic, most notably €100 million to shipping line and hotels operator Tallink, €39 million to real estate development Porto Franco and €10 million to aircraft maintenance firm Magnetic MRO.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Confusion surrounds validity of coronavirus tests before hospital treatment

15:01

Center MP: I hope society does not support defining marriage

14:38

Tallinn City Center aims to improve English communication with new arrivals

14:27

Theresa Bubbear appointed UK Ambassador to Finland after Estonia post ends

14:08

Reform applies for remote sittings after MPs have to quarantine

13:35

Anett Kontaveit to finish season at WTA tournament in Linz

13:09

Two Reform MPs in quarantine complicates Helme no-confidence motion

12:40

Government agrees to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

12:39

19-year-old Ott Eric Ottender looking to make it in American football

12:17

National Library creates card game to identify fake news

12:00

Health Board: 37 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Updated

11:37

Health Board chief: We have to brace for coronavirus staying

11:11

KredEx approves Alexela's €37 million loan

10:22

Gallery: Vandals deface MS Estonia memorial

10:08

"Ringvaade" host gets a taste of pro-wrestling on live TV

09:42

Daily: Baltic States should cooperate more on defense, says EDF chief

09:11

Rural affairs ministry drafting wide-scale farmer support package

08:43

Martin Helme: ERR supervisory board chair Rein Veidemann should also resign

26.10

Authorities double down on COVID-19 symptoms stay-at-home requirement

26.10

Narva presents €400 million worth of development plans to finance ministry

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: