news

Ministers in favor of loan for Patarei development ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The Patarei complex is located adjacent to the popular Seaplane Harbour.
The Patarei complex is located adjacent to the popular Seaplane Harbour. Source: RKAS
News

Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) and Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said at the government's press conference on Thursday that they would be in favor of a Kredex loan on favorable terms to be provided to the development of the historic Patarei naval fortress in Tallinn.

"I continue to be convinced that Kredex should be lending that money, which we allocated under the supplementary budget, faster and on a bigger scale to enliven the Estonian economy. I would have wanted - and I think that this topic is not closed yet - that it should have been possible also for the Patarei naval fortress project, for instance, to borrow money from Kredex," Helme said. 

Aas seconded to the opinion expressed by the minister of finance.

"In my opinion Patarei is a very good object as well, as we would have in it again a loan that would enliven the economy, help give work to contractors and, what is most important, the state would get back the money that it placed in enlivening the economy," Aas said. 

At the beginning of October, Urmas Sõõrumaa, the businessman whose company recently bought the Patarei complex, told ERR that he was refused a €40 million loan by Kredex as according to the latter Patarei was not property under construction. 

Kredex has so far provided extraordinary credit to four projects deemed to be of national importance, including a loan of €40 million to the Porto Franco property development in the Tallinn passenger port area.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:45

Estonia to contribute up to €100 million for coronavirus analyzes

13:19

Ratas tells interior minister homophobia not part of coalition agreement Updated

12:57

Health Board: 36 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12:30

Baltika posts €975,000 profit for January - September

11:24

Ministers in favor of loan for Patarei development

10:14

Easing of coronavirus restrictions has increased flow of drugs to Estonia

09:10

Baltic States, Canada sign joint cooperation agreement

08:31

Norway wins Tallinn's Bocuse d'Or round, Estonia reaches finals

08:00

Travelers from Estonia not required to quarantine in Latvia from Saturday

16.10

Hillar Teder has donated over €1 million to political parties since 2013

16.10

Hiiumaa applying for €2.2 million from state for high-speed internet

16.10

Baltic States leaders urge vigilance to tackle coronavirus

16.10

Taavi Rõivas: I have climbed my political peaks

16.10

Hunt visits his first home team Bengals for try-out

16.10

During winter some road speeds will remain at 100 km/h and 110 km/h

16.10

Visually impaired struggle to move around in Estonia's cities

16.10

Gallery: Exhibition of photographed dreams opened in Dokfoto center

16.10

Kaia Kanepi through to quarterfinals in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

16.10

Former Danske Bank building sold to BigBank

16.10

Construction of Risti wind farm questioned by local municipality

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: