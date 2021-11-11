Gallery: Light performance displayed on walls of Patarei sea fortress

On Friday evening, the walls of the Patarei sea fortress in Tallinn will be lit up for a lighting performance.

Light artist Aleksander Sprohgis and actor Mihkel Kallaste created a special installation for the Patarei sea fortress, which combines light art with music as modern and classic music will be combine.

"Now with the fall darkness arriving, the role of light will become more important," said Patarei sea fortress CEO Urmas Sildnik. Young artists were given an opportunity to create a cozy, warm and visually exciting performance on the walls of Patarei sea fortress.

The premiere performance is on Friday, November 12, at 7 p.m. The show can be viewed from the parking lot or the fortress square. The performance will then be repeated every half-hour from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until February 2022.

The Patarei complex is being redeveloped into a a modern urban center including apartments, stores, cafes and office space. The center will be open to the public in 2026. The estimated cost of investments will total around €100 million.

--

