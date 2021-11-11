Gallery: Light performance displayed on walls of Patarei sea fortress

News
Open gallery
12 photos
News

On Friday evening, the walls of the Patarei sea fortress in Tallinn will be lit up for a lighting performance.

Light artist Aleksander Sprohgis and actor Mihkel Kallaste created a special installation for the Patarei sea fortress, which combines light art with music as modern and classic music will be combine.

"Now with the fall darkness arriving, the role of light will become more important," said Patarei sea fortress CEO Urmas Sildnik. Young artists were given an opportunity to create a cozy, warm and visually exciting performance on the walls of Patarei sea fortress.

The premiere performance is on Friday, November 12, at 7 p.m. The show can be viewed from the parking lot or the fortress square. The performance will then be repeated every half-hour from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until February 2022.

The Patarei complex is being redeveloped into a a modern urban center including apartments, stores, cafes and office space. The center will be open to the public in 2026. The estimated cost of investments will total around €100 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:09

Ministry mulling initiating proceedings against schools on remote learning

20:03

Watch again: ERR and Tallinn University press freedoms conference Updated

20:01

Watch again: 30 Years of integration conference Day One Updated

19:27

'Pealtnägija' gets exclusive glimpse into EDF special forces Mali activity

18:58

Defense minister: UK contribution to Estonian security 'extraordinary'

18:33

Marketer: Estonians have smartphone in one hand, a remote in the other

18:07

Gallery: Light performance displayed on walls of Patarei sea fortress

17:41

Health Board to take over coronavirus wastewater monitoring

17:21

EKRE-tabled bill would reinstate Covid negative test certificate validity

17:04

Tallinn schools allowing students to return

17:02

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

16:36

Tallinn signs design contract for mega-hospital project

16:28

Auditor general: Responsibility needs to become tangible again

16:09

European Commission forecasts 9 percent economic growth for Estonia in 2021

15:43

New Year's Eve likely to end an hour early due to event curfew

15:16

Minister: Two bills setting up Covid vaccine funds to reach Riigikogu soon

14:37

Baltic defense ministers: Belarus actions major threat to European security

14:12

Estonia, France, Ireland to raise Belarus crisis at UN Security Council

14:03

Estonia has caught 5 illegal immigrants from Belarus

13:44

Liimets: Estonia must stress seriousness of Belarus crisis internationally

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

10.11

Historian: Estonians picked their last names from books or after animals

13:12

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

13:14

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

10:35

Health Board: 554 hospitalized patients, 1,182 new cases, 13 deaths

10.11

Government: No new round of Covid restrictions due this week

17:02

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

10.11

Freight from Belarus to Estonia increases to record level

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: