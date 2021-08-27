Gallery: Exhibition of Baltic Way's heritage at Patarei Prison

An exhibition called "Chains of Freedom: the Legacy of the Baltic Way in Hong Kong" has been opened in the "Communism Is Prison" courtyard of the Patarei Prison complex. The exhibition demonstrates solidarity with the people of Hong Kong in their anti-communist aspirations for liberty.

Iverson NG, a Hongkongese human rights activist residing in Tallinn, approached the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory with the exhibition idea. With the help of a team of volunteers, he compiled an exhibition that gives a short overview of the situation in Hong Kong as well as the demands of the Hongkongese people in achieving respect for human rights and liberty.

In 2019, these aspirations culminated as a mass demonstration in the form of human chain, reminiscent of the Baltic Way.

The exhibition is open from August 23 at the gate of Patarei Prison exhibition area and will remain open until September 26, when the prison's exhibition season is due to end.

The exhibition is also available online here.

--

