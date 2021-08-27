Gallery: Exhibition of Baltic Way's heritage at Patarei Prison

Culture
Open gallery
13 photos
Culture

An exhibition called "Chains of Freedom: the Legacy of the Baltic Way in Hong Kong" has been opened in the "Communism Is Prison" courtyard of the Patarei Prison complex. The exhibition demonstrates solidarity with the people of Hong Kong in their anti-communist aspirations for liberty.

Iverson NG, a Hongkongese human rights activist residing in Tallinn, approached the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory with the exhibition idea. With the help of a team of volunteers, he compiled an exhibition that gives a short overview of the situation in Hong Kong as well as the demands of the Hongkongese people in achieving respect for human rights and liberty.

In 2019, these aspirations culminated as a mass demonstration in the form of human chain, reminiscent of the Baltic Way.

The exhibition is open from August 23 at the gate of Patarei Prison exhibition area and will remain open until September 26, when the prison's exhibition season is due to end.

The exhibition is also available online here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

16:22

Gallery: Estonia defeats Spain ahead of European championships

15:58

International day of boxing marked in four Estonian towns

15:41

Estonian Red Cross collecting donations for Afghan people

15:04

University of Life Sciences developing new veterinary buildings

14:41

AK: Mask-wearing regulation in malls generally observed so far

14:26

Coronavirus level is highest in southern and central Estonia

14:24

Gallery: Exhibition of Baltic Way's heritage at Patarei Prison

14:08

Tartu self-driving bus trials next month

13:37

Sildam: Will the Riigikogu elect a new president on Monday? They just might

13:11

US satellite company develop ground station in Kilingi-Nõmme

12:43

Paralympian misses Tokyo event by two minutes

12:39

Another person who worked with Estonia evacuated from Afghanistan

12:13

Tallinn to limit nightlife alcohol sales from September

11:52

Survey: Estonian residents prefer Kaljulaid for next president

11:42

FC Flora first Estonian club to make UEFA tournament after win in Dublin Updated

11:42

59 Riigikogu members nominate Karis as presidential candidate

11:24

Traders Association: Stores will not have to check for masks themselves

10:32

Health Board: 351 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death

10:23

Kontaveit advances to semi-finals in Cleveland

09:50

Estonian and Latvian police conducting joint border patrols

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: