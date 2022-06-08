Developer plans to renovate Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress by 2025

Plans are afoot to renovate Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress by 2025 and work will start at the complex this year, developer US Real Estate said on Wednesday.

The first construction tender will be announced this week and 75 people are already working at the site on the captial's seafront, a company said.

"Our team is working hard to ensure that Patarei Sea Fortress is completed earlier than originally planned. We have set the goal of having this unique historical complex and new buildings located at Vesilennuki 2 ready in three years, in the summer of 2025," said Aavo Kokk, CEO of US Real Estate.

Patarei Sea Fortress was built in the 19th century and was used as a prison until 2005. Nowadays, parties, concerts and events are held at the venue which also includes the International Museum for the Victims of Communism.

The building, which is under heritage, will present a unique blend of historic and modern architecture, US Real Estate.

When completed, the complex will have 32,200 m2 of rental space which will include offices, restaurants, cafes, an event centre, a grocery store, a brewery, an art gallery, and a museum.

There will also be a 310-meter promenade where various leisure opportunities and outdoor cafes are planned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!