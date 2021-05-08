Former Tallinn prison site sale finally to go ahead from start of 2022

The former Tallinn Prison on Magasini 35, Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The sale of a former prison in Tallinn will take place in early 2022, around three years after the decision was made to sell off the property. The delays were mainly caused by the cleaning up of fuel oil pollution, as well as demolition work and analysis of any new construction work which might be needed at the location.

Mariliis Sepper, spokesperson for the state real estate firm, the RKAS, told ERR Saturday that the plans were hatched for the sale of the site, on Magasini 35 in central Tallinn, in 2019, shortly after the facility was closed down, but in the intervening time, the authority was considering any newly-built construction work which might be needed for the premises ahead of sale.

Sepper said: "To date, none of these ideas have been realized, meaning we will proceed with the preparation of the property for sale. The entire building will be demolished, which will also provide significant added value."

The former Tallinn Prison was replaced by a new facility in Rae municipality, just east of Tallinn city limits, which was completed in 2018, meaning the Magasini prison was closed and inmates were transferred to the new prison.

The RKAS says that all the required work, which includes the demolition of the derelict buildings and the clearing up of any outstanding pollution will be finished by year end 2021, while support has also been granted for this, both by state credit agency KredEx, and the Environmental Center (KIK).

Another former Tallinn placed of incarceration, the historic Patarei Sea Fortress in the Kalamaja district, stopped functioning as a prison over 20 years ago, while plans for any potential rejuvenation have so far stalled since then. Patarei's complement of prisoners were merged into the former prison on Magasini 35 while, when the new Rae prison was opened in 2018, both these inmates and prisoners from Harku prison were relocated there.

The asking price of the Magasini 35 property has not been reported yet.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Former Tallinn prison site sale finally to go ahead from start of 2022

