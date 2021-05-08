Health Board: 348 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death

348 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. One death relating to the virus was reported during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 people stands at 354 (compared with 357.2 on Friday), while the proportion of positive test results from primary coronavirus tests conducted over the same period stands at 7.9 percent, the Health Board says.

A record 59,019 vaccinations have been administered in the past five days, compared with 53,403 shots in the preceding week, and 37,925 in the week before that, the board says.

Cases by county

Fourteen of Estonia's 15 counties reported new coronavirus cases. The exception was the island of Hiiumaa, where no new instances were found.

Of the 348 new COVID-19 cases, 136 were detected in Harju County, 99 of these in Tallinn itself.

Ida-Viru County posted 63 new cases, Tartu County 33 and Pärnu and Viljandi counties 24 new cases each.

The remaining counties reported single-figure new cases: Lääne-Viru and Põlva counties (nine each), Valga County (eight), Saaremaa (seven), Järva County (six), and Jõgeva, Lääne, Rapla and Võru counties (five each).

An additional nine cases were found in individuals with no place of residence filed in the population register, the source of the board's geographical info.

Hospitalizations, deaths, recovery rates

One death was reported over the past 24 hours. A 73-year-old man passed away, bringing the total number of people who have contracted COVID-19 to have died in Estonia to 1,195 since the pandemic began.

Eighteen new coronavirus cases were opened up in hospitals in the past 24 hours, while 290 people require hospitalization due to the virus as of Saturday morning – a fall of 23 on the previous day.

Of the 290 in hospital, 44 are in intensive care (down one on the preceding day), with 33 of these on ventilators (up one from 32 a day earlier).

Twenty-two people were discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, two were transferred to another hospital's COVID-19 ward, and 17 were moved toa non-coronavirus ward.

The average age of patients in hospital due to the virus is 67, while 213 people (73 percent) of all patients hospitalized are over 60.

As of Saturday morning, 7,039 coronavirus case files have been wrapped up in 7,036 people at hospitals (some individuals have more than one case file appended to them, hence the discrepancy – ed.).

A total of 115,699 people have been declared recovered from the virus, the board says.

Testing and vaccinations

4,876 primary coronavirus tests were carried out across Estonia in the past 24 hours, with 348, of 7.1 percent, returning negative.

13,789 vaccines were administered over the past 24 hours.

369,157 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 since vaccine supplies started arriving at the end of last year, with 155,022 of these having completed the course (meaning receiving two doses in most cases).

Sixty-two percent of people aged 70 and over nationwide have received at least one vaccine dose. By county, the figure is over 60 percent in every case, except for Ida-Viru County.

More detailed information is available from the Koroonakaart site here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

