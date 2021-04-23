Photo, video competition launches to mark June deportations anniversary

The Estonian Institute of Historical Institute is organizing a photo and video competition named "Estonian Beacons of Memory" (Eesti mälumajakad) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the June deportations by the Soviet Union.

Everybody is invited to take photos or videos of memorial sites across Estonia related to the Soviet repressions. The patron of the competition is Prime Minister Kaja Kallas who will announce the winners on June 15.

The task of the competition is to capture memorial sites such as Paterei Prison, Victims of Communism Memorial, train stations, memorial stones to symbolically show the price of freedom, nature of tyranny and the nation's experience during the years of 1940- 1991.

The institute's board member Martin Andreller said the competition requires joining creativity and a sense of history.

"Just like every person and their memory is priceless, memorial sites are valuable and help to remember the difficult times and draw conclusions. These sites are often very special and beautiful and show the creativity of the author. We are excited to see the results," he said.

In the prize fund, there is €3,000 worth of electronics store gift cards, excursions in Paterei Prison and books. The deadline for presenting the works is May 27.

Additional information can be found here.

