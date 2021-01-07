PERH plans to sell psychiatry clinic plots at Seewald manor

The North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) will build a new psychiatric clinic at Mustamäe, where all treatment units of the current clinic at Seewald manor will be transferred. As the manor is in a good location for real estate development, the hospital will go forward with a detail plan to eventually sell the plot.

The psychiatry clinic is currently situated in 21 separate buildings at Seewald manor near the Hipodroom on the borders of the Põhja-Tallinn, Kristiine and Kesklinn districts. The largest institution providing psychiatric help in Estonia is set to move to PERH's medicinal campus in Mustamäe, Tallinn, by 2023 however.

PERH chairman of the board Agris Peedu said the territory of Seewald summer manor is a terrific and large manor complex, but it is more than 100 years old.

"At a time, it was one of Russia's most modern psychiatry clinics but it has completely depreciated now. Our new clinic is 22,000 m2, which means it is still a very powerful clinic building and we have estimated that while we have some 200 beds currently, the new [building] will have 250," Peedu said.

The hospital development, set to reach the procurement phase in the coming months, will cost €70 million. The territory of Seewald manor will be sold but a detail plan will be drawn up with state real estate company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) first.

"Without a detail plan, the sale of the territory is pointless from the hospital's perspective and we are considering the financial aspect. If we get a detail plan, the sale will be reasonable and PERH could build an additional medical corps," Peedu said.

One additional corps to add to the hospital costs somewhere around €40 million, Peedu said. He said the Seewald property already has buyers interested, even with there being buildings under heritage protection on the property.

Tallinn deputy mayor Andrei Novikov said a detail plan was initiated 15 years ago but it was not confirmed and is obsolete now. He said that the city is awaiting a proposal from PERH, meaning the state, for a new detail plan.

"For the territory to be as green as possible going forward and if we allow buildings, we must solve the question of building renovation and access routes as well. As a city resident, I think the property should remain in the hands of the state going forward. There could be a public function planned of it, it would ensure a good function for the area that is basically in the woods," Novikov said.

The Hipodroom intersection in front of Seewald manor is developing into a hotspot for developments with the Telia and WoHo buildings built over the last few years. In addition, developments on the Hippodrome and its surrounding areas are planned for the near future. Among many, Swedbank is looking to relocate its head office building to the Hippodrome quarter.

The area of Seewald manor, where PERH's psychiatric clinic is situated. Going southeast on Endla leads to Kristiine Center and mid-town, going west on Paldiski maantee leads to Rocca al Mare shopping center. Source: Google Maps

