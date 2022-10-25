Take two: PERH announces new psychiatric hospital construction procurement

After failing to find a construction partner this spring, North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) has announced a new construction procurement for a psychiatric hospital to be located at its Mustamäe campus in Tallinn.

"This is a repeat procurement, as the construction procurement announced this March failed to find a construction partner," said Indrek Rohi, project manager at PERH's Infrastructure Development Department.

"With the previous procurement, there was a lot of interest in building from potential construction partners, but by the time submissions were open, hostilities had broken out in Ukraine, which impacted the building materials market and supply chains," Rohi explained. "Changes in the external economic environment and uncertainty drastically reduced construction partners' interest in and courage to submit tenders."

According to the project manager, changes on the construction market have been all but impossible to predict in recent periods.

"Both the [COVID-19] pandemic and the war in Ukraine have had a considerable impact on the construction sector," he explained. "The construction materials market and supply chains have been impacted, and that has been impacted in turn by changes in the energy sector as well. Construction volumes are falling, and a decrease of up to a third of volumes can be expected by the end of this year already."

PERH has its own resources planned for the construction of the new psychiatric hospital, and the project will be funded in part with loans from the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Render of PERH's planned new psychiatric hospital (AB Vaarpuu & Kõll), with interior designed by Pille Lausmäe Interior Architects. Source: Press photos

"The final cost of the construction permit won't be established until after the conclusion of the competitive procedure with negotiation," Rohi said. "If it turns out after conducting the procurement that construction costs will exceed the medical center's existing capacity, the hospital will have to cooperate with the state to find the additional resources needed to implement the project."

PERH's management is "moderately optimistic" about the new procurement and hopes the procurement will help them find a construction partner who can break ground next spring at the latest already. The current psychiatric hospital operating on the grounds of the former Seewald Manor is slated to be relocated in full to the new building at the Mustamäe campus in 2026.

Located at J. Sütiste tee 21, PERH's new psychiatric hospital will include three main sections: a one-floor acute treatment section, a three-floor ambulatory care section and the main, six-floor section housing hospital wards.

The various parts of the building will be connected via the main and basement levels, with goods, staff and emergency medical services moving along the basement level and patients, visitors and staff moving along the main level. The main level will also house rooms used by PERH's training center, and the basement level will likewise provide space for some staff parking.

The new psychiatric hospital was designed by Arhitektibüroo Vaarpuu & Kõll, with interior by Pille Lausmäe Interior Architects.

Render of PERH's planned new psychiatric hospital (AB Vaarpuu & Kõll). Source: Press photos

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!