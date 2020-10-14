news

Swedbank head office building to relocate to North Tallinn in 2024

Swedbank will relocate its head office building on Liivalaia Street in Tallinn's Kesklinn district and move to the Hippodrome quarter in North Tallinn in 2024, bringing all of its departments under one roof.

Head of Swedbank AS Olavi Lepp said the buildings on Liivalaia Street is too small and the bank and has outlived its time there. 

"I am extremely pleased that the project, which has been on my mind and on paper for years, will become a reality in the end, and in a few years all our units operating in different parts of Tallinn will move under a common roof," said Lepp.

Swedbank's new building is planned to hold almost 2,000 employees and will be completed in 2024.

The architects of the building are Tomomi Hayashi and Hanno Großeschmidt, HG Arhitektuur OÜ.

Editor: Helen Wright

