Horse show celebrates opening of Saue hippodrome and US Independence Day

Photo: Hipodroom
Tallinn Hippodrome is moving to Tuula Village in Saue Municipality and although the completion of the new horse racing complex is still set to take some time, competitions can already be organized at the new location.

Last weekend, the two-day American Horse Show opened the new hippodrome in Saue. In addition to opening the new racetrack, the event also celebrated the U.S. Independence Day.

"What is historically interesting is that a majority of trotters were of Russian heritage in the 1930s, but as the years went on, more and more trotters were American species. How wonderful, most of the trotters competing [on Saturday] were American trotters," said American Horse Show organizer Auris Rätsep.

Competitors are pleased with conditions at the new racetrack. "There was just one who told me it is an awfully long straight here. I asked whether or not that is a good thing. He said it was fantastic. Whoever dares complain about the conditions is very silly, said the competitor, owner of a horse," Rätsep added.

Tallinn Hippodrome's total moving process will still take some time. Over the weekend, only trotting events took place as that is the only finished track. "The spectator and stables area will be completed within two years. The horses will still live at the [Tallinn] hippodrome until then. As soon as the stables are completed here, that is when we will move," said the hippodrome's CEO Mihkel Gull.

The new hippodrome has significantly more space than in Tallinn - 25 hectares instead of 16. "Everything there is stagnated from a long time ago, we have a top of the line racetrack here, there will be a top-level building - I think it is a major step forward," Gull said.

Some sights from the weekend's events are available in the "Aktuaalne kaamera" clip attached to the article.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

