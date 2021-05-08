Isamaa MEP comes to aid of young passenger caught by COVID-19 travel rules

Isamaa MEP Riho Terras recently found himself at the center of confusion over coronavirus airport travel rules, both daily Postimees and portal Delfi have reported online.

The MEP was en route to Brussels on a flight from Tallinn Friday when he discovered that, while his documents were in order, a fellow passenger's were not.

According to Postimees (link in Estonian), the passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was initially barred from boarding the plane over absent certification of having passed negative on a coronavirus test.

Terras, who stepped in on behalf of the stricken traveler, said that the girl had passed a test but had, through no fault of her own, not received the test certificate digitally in time for flight boarding, though proof of passing negative on the test was present.

Tallinn airport spokesperson Jane Kallaste told Postimees that airport staff are prepared for such eventualities, adding that rules imposed, including those by the airlines themselves, must be closely followed at all times, while it is recommended that all passengers get acquainted with documentation and certification required ahead of traveling, and keep these to hand.

Delfi reported (link in Estonian) that the passenger was the child of an acquaintance of the MEP, a former Estonian Defense Forces commander, and while Terras admitted to both publications the conversations had become heated at times, denied he either insulted anyone or stepped over any boundaries, adding that he was mindful of the fact that regulations and restrictions are not installed by airport staff themselves.

--

