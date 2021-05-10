Health Board: 199 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

199 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,923 tests taken - a rate of 6.8 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Three deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 62 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 45 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 72 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 19 cases were found in Pärnu County and 16 in Tartu County. There were six cases diagnosed in Valga County, four in Lääne-Viru County and three cases each were discovered in Järva, Põlva and Rapla counties. Two cases went to Võru County and one case was opened in Saare County.

There was no information in the population registry for six of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 355.01, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 373,391 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 159,560 of them having already received their second dose. 3,196 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

290 people receiving treatment in hospital, 44 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 290 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 30 under assisted breathing. There are 44 patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,923 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 199 returning positive and 2,724 negative – a positive rate of 6.8 percent.

There have been 1,331,851 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 125,337 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

116,024 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 40,090 (34.6 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 75,934 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were three deaths over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 1,204 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 355.01 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

