Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

Close to a million coronavirus doses from all four manufacturers currently supplying Estonia may arrive in the country through May and June.

While the current estimate says Estonia could take delivery of 975,860 vaccine doses during that time, that figure may be subject to revision, if past developments are anything to go by.

Supplies of AstraZeneca's vaccine in particular are harder to pin down; around 300,000 doses are expected between now and the end of June, but it is not clear how many doses will arrive per week.

All suppliers are nonetheless boosting their deliveries to Estonia, ERR's online news in Estonian reports. As reported by ERR News, 127,000 vaccine doses were due in the week starting April 26.

Pfizer/BioNTech's expected rate of delivery is 221,130 to the end of June, with over 54,000 doses arriving per week, from the end of May.

Moderna has committed to 8,400 doses per week, rising to 10,800 per week from the second week in June, bringing the total to 82,800 over the next couple of months.

Johnson&Johnson subsidiary Janssen says close to 151,000 doses will arrive by the end of June, with weekly deliveries rising from a little over 7,500 in May nearly quadrupling to over 28,000 per week in June. The Janssen vaccine is alone from the four suppliers in that manufacturers specify only one shot is required, compared with two shots required by the other three suppliers, with gaps of several weeks needed between first and second dose.

Janssen says no doses will arrive in Estonia this week, but a double consignment will arrive next week.

Between Christmas time, when the first coronavirus vaccines started arriving in Estonia, and the end of March, close to 345,000 vaccine doses were received. However, in April alone the figure stood at nearly 243,000.

As noted, if suppliers promises are met, close to 976,000 vaccine doses will arrive in Estonia between now and the end of June.

Estonia's population is around 1.3 million.

June 23-24 is midsummer, and a national holiday.

As of the morning of May 5, 346,940 people in Estonia had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, with about 38 percent of these people having received both jabs, .e completed the course.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!