Health Board: 300 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, two deaths

300 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,329 tests taken - a rate of 6.9 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Two deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 108 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 77 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 85 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 36 cases were found in Tartu County and 3827 in Pärnu County. There were nine cases each diagnosed in Valga and Lääne-Viru counties, eight cases were opened in Viljandi County. Four cases each were diagnosed in Võru and Jõgeva counties, three cases were found in Põlva County. Two cases were found in Rapla County and one case each went to Järva, Lääne and Saare counties.

There was no information in the population registry for two of the cases diagnosed.

Two new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,212 people in Estonia in total.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 334.02, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 385,293 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 168,523 of them having already received their second dose. 10,121 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

248 people receiving treatment in hospital, 36 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 248 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 26 under assisted breathing. There are 36 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,329 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 300 returning positive and 4,029 negative – a positive rate of 6.9 percent.

There have been 1,346,257 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 126,364 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

117,582 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 40,593 (34.5 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 76,989 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

