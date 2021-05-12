Competition for health area deputy chancellor position announced

The state secretary has announced a public competitive process for the position of deputy chancellor of the Ministry of Social Affairs. The position is currently occupied by Maris Jesse.

The process was announced since Jesse will have been in the position for five years, which is the service limit for a public service senior manager. Jesse was appointed in 2016 by the then Minister of Health and Labor, Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE). If Jesse wants, she can however reapply.

The current Minister of Health and Labor, Tanel Kiik (Center) made the proposal to the state secretary to announce a new process. Documents need to be submitted by June 14 at the latest for applications.

It is noted in the announcement that candidates with a qualification in the healthcare field and/or great knowledge of the Estonian health care system are preferred. The candidate also needs to submit a two-page long essay on the topic "Health Care System's Sustainability Key Points."

The candidate is also expected to be suitable for application for access permission to state secrets.

The deputy chancellor's position has been one of the most important jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The position has had an important role in forming the vaccination plan, for example.

Three main challenges are highlighted in the announcement: Scientifically-based prevention of COVID-19; planning policies and measures to support the growth of the life expectancy and healthy life years of the Estonians; planning the performance and sustainability of the health care system.

