Former social ministry undersecretary to receive €8,800 in performance pay

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Maris Jesse. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Social Affairs is paying €8,800 undersecretary Maris Jesse as she is leaving the position.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) signed an order according to which Jesse will be released from the position due to the deadline of her position passing. She will be paid compensation for 30 unused vacation days and performance pay of €8,800 for her contribution to Estonia's health care area.

Jesse's five-year-long office ends at the end of August and at the end of June, she announced that she will not be applying for another term of office.

The new undersecretary will be the former manager of the East-Tallinn Central Hospital's rehabilitation clinic Heidi Alasepp, who will start at the beginning of August.

At the end of July, it was announced that Jesse would continue as the advisor for social affairs ministry chancellor Marika Priske. On Monday, the ministry announced that Priske will be released from the position, citing the slow progress of vaccination as the main reason.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:14

Isamaa wants to hear from Soomere first hand

18:51

AK on Lithuania border: Deliberate, psychological strategy from Lukashenko

18:48

Education minister to propose easing isolation rules in school

18:20

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Muddling through the coronavirus crisis

17:49

Health Board: Daily COVID-19 case rate could hit 400 mid-August

17:29

Former social ministry undersecretary to receive €8,800 in performance pay

16:56

Only second and third place awarded for Konrad Mägi monument contest

16:27

Daily: Drunk driver tries to claim car he crashed had hit him

16:17

Opening day of decathlon a disappointing one for Estonians Updated

16:00

Mihkel Mutt: Taking an electric vehicle halfway

15:53

Tallinn film hub: Estonian films' issue is always managing alone

15:25

Schools attempting to increase teacher and student vaccination rates

14:56

Tallinn Airport sees pandemic record number of passengers in July Updated

14:32

Ministers: Estonia prepared for possible migration pressure on borders

14:02

Gallery: Tartu Love Film Festival opens with science-themed spectacle

13:29

President Kaljulaid to participate in Summer Olympics closing ceremony

13:06

Russia says expelled Estonian diplomat enquiring about its Arctic strategy

12:28

Coronavirus application HOIA to continue regardless of small user numbers

12:04

Tallinn Food Truck Festival to take place in late August

11:32

Municipalities look at providing printed coronavirus vaccine certificates

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: