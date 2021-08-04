Former social ministry undersecretary to receive €8,800 in performance pay

The Ministry of Social Affairs is paying €8,800 undersecretary Maris Jesse as she is leaving the position.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) signed an order according to which Jesse will be released from the position due to the deadline of her position passing. She will be paid compensation for 30 unused vacation days and performance pay of €8,800 for her contribution to Estonia's health care area.

Jesse's five-year-long office ends at the end of August and at the end of June, she announced that she will not be applying for another term of office.

The new undersecretary will be the former manager of the East-Tallinn Central Hospital's rehabilitation clinic Heidi Alasepp, who will start at the beginning of August.

At the end of July, it was announced that Jesse would continue as the advisor for social affairs ministry chancellor Marika Priske. On Monday, the ministry announced that Priske will be released from the position, citing the slow progress of vaccination as the main reason.

