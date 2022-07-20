Maris Jesse returns to Ministry of Social Affairs as adviser

Maris Jesse.
Maris Jesse. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Maris Jesse, who resigned as deputy secretary general in charge of healthcare last summer, has been rehired as adviser to new Minister of Health and Labor Peep Peterson, Delfi news portal reports.

Jesse, who was initially supposed to continue as adviser to [then] Secretary General Marika Priske after her term ended last August, left the ministry after Priske was released from office over slow COVID-19 vaccination progress.

Delfi did not manage to get ahold of Jesse or Minister of Health and Labor Peep Peterson for comment.

Maris Jesse has worked as the director of the National Institute for Health Development and the Estonian Health Insurance Fund, at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the PRAXIS Foundation and the Ministry of Social Affairs. She was the undersecretary for healthcare between August 2016 and August 2021.

