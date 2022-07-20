Jesse: Social ministry drops plan to dismantle TAI

News
Maris Jesse.
Maris Jesse. Source: Private collection
News

The Ministry of Social Affairs has abandoned its plan of handing the tasks of the Estonian Institute for Health Development (TAI) over to other agencies, Maris Jesse, adviser to Minister of Health and Labor Peep Peterson, said on the "Uudis+" radio program.

Jesse, who ran the institute in 2008-2016, said that the ministry's initial plan would have negatively impacted the field.

"The initial plan proposed in March to simply divide the tasks of TAI between different agencies would have led to serious setbacks in the development of the healthcare sector and in terms of our public health overview. But the plan has been dropped now," the former healthcare undersecretary said.

"Thinking back to my almost nine years at TAI, it convinced me of the benefits such a public health institute can have for the ministry," she added.

Jesse said that a meeting took place between Minister of Health and Labor Peep Peterson (SDE), Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform), Secretary General Maarjo Mändmaa and Deputy Secretary General for Healthcare Heidi Alasepp. "Minister Peterson can tell you how the plan will be taken forward," Jesse said.

The plan to close the institute and divide its tasks became public in March. The next stage would have seen the merger of the Health Board, State Agency of Medicines, TAI and the Labor Inspectorate into a single agency.

The initial plan would have seen the necessary amendments passed this fall and the new agency of 600 officials start work next year.

Heads of TAI have been extremely critical of the state reform, saying that the dissolution of the institute would seriously harm knowledge-based shaping of healthcare policy.

The reform plan culminated in a conflict between the heads of TAI and Secretary General Maarjo Mändmaa.

Adviser to minister post came unexpectedly

Talking about her new role as adviser to Peep Peterson, Jesse said that nothing of the sort crossed her mind as recently as last week.

"Life is full of surprises. When Peep Peterson asked me to join his team in the capacity of adviser, I agreed, looking at several concurrent crises and my experience from the Health Insurance Fund and TAI during two economic crises.

Jesse could not say what she plans to do in eight months' time when her term as Peterson's adviser ends.

"Right now, I am thinking about returning to the work I have been doing for the past year and did before taking the helm at TAI. Splitting my time between international work and Estonia," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Kremlin calls Open Estonia Foundation a 'threat' to Russian security

17:23

No spike in visitors to Estonia after Russia drops COVID restrictions

17:09

Estonian epee team knocked out of World Cup

17:09

Court: Health Insurance Fund must pay child's Finnish medical bills

16:53

COVID vaccination currently available in bigger population centers

16:08

Reinsalu against changing residence rules for Russian IT specialists

15:46

Arvi Hamburg: Belief in market solution to electricity crisis is naive

15:13

Economic affairs minister: Shale oil can be used before gas runs out

14:56

Jesse: Social ministry drops plan to dismantle TAI

14:48

Kontaveit through to second round of European Open in Hamburg

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office

18.07

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

19.07

Estonia's inflation up to 22 percent in June, still fastest in EU

19.07

Reinsalu: Russia's economic backbone must be broken

19.07

Health Board: Over 1,500 coronavirus cases diagnosed last week

19.07

Estonia to get back over half of value of arms sent to Ukraine from EU

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: