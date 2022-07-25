Vaske and Kurs appointed advisers to Isamaa ministers

Aivo Vaske and Kalmar Kurs.
Aivo Vaske and Kalmar Kurs. Source: ERR
Aivo Vaske has been appointed adviser to Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman and Kalmar Kurs to Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas.

Vaske has advised Isamaa ministers, including Solman, in the past.

Kurs has been the head of foreign relations at the Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Culture, as well as curated public and foreign relations at the Estonian National Museum.

Isamaa politician Kalle Muuli and Tallinn University communications PhD student Rain Veetõusme will be advising Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).

Minister of Health and Labor Peep Peterson (SDE) will be supported by long-time healthcare executive Maris Jesse, Minister of Culture Piret Hartmann (SDE) by Elva local politician Marika Saar.

Risto Kaljurand is adviser to Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

