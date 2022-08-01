Outgoing Competition Authority chief to advise on electricity market reform

Long-serving head of the Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet) Märt Ots is to work as an advisor to IT and foreign trade minister Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), tasked with overseeing the reform of the electricity market at a time when record-breaking electricity prices are causing concern ahead of next autumn and winter.

Järvan was sworn-in as minister on July 18.

Ots told ERR on Monday that he: "Will be the minister's non-political advisor, and will advise the minister on the implementation of the electricity market reform.

He cited his long-term experience with the Competition Authority and work uin regulating the electricity market, as well as a doctoral thesis he wrote on price regulation in the energy sector, as his main qualifications for the post, adding that: "The reform of the electricity market is completely feasible. In Estonia, the price of electricity production is regulated, and I also have experience here."

Ots has in recent weeks stated that state support for domestic electricity consumers will not conflict with state aid rules.

The newly-appointed adviser stated that he has not signed an agreement with the ministry yet, but he has met with the minister and agreed to advise him from Monday.

Ots will be replaced as director of the Competition Authority from August 8 by former lawyer Evelin Pärn-Lee. Ots held the post for three consecutive, five-year terms.

