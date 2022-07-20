New Isamaa ministers join the party

Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg and Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Kristjan Järvan have joined the Isamaa party.

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder welcomed the new ministers' decision. "Two strong personalities have joined Isamaa to help realize the party's program and bring much-needed new blood to Estonian politics.

"I joined the party because Isamaa's political priorities align with my values. The nation state, education and national defense are primary in my book. Isamaa has always stood for families with children and a nationally sustainable family policy," Lea Danilson-Järg said on Monday.

Kristjan Järvan echoed Danilson-Järg in terms of his values matching those of Isamaa, adding that he supports people's freedom to decide matters for themselves. "This is surely reflected in opinion pieces I have written over the years on the inefficiency of the second pension pillar and as concerns valuing families with children. I am sure that my love for my people will light my path as minister," Järvan said.

--

