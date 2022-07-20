New Isamaa ministers join the party

News
Kristjan Järvan.
Kristjan Järvan. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg and Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Kristjan Järvan have joined the Isamaa party.

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder welcomed the new ministers' decision. "Two strong personalities have joined Isamaa to help realize the party's program and bring much-needed new blood to Estonian politics.

"I joined the party because Isamaa's political priorities align with my values. The nation state, education and national defense are primary in my book. Isamaa has always stood for families with children and a nationally sustainable family policy," Lea Danilson-Järg said on Monday.

Kristjan Järvan echoed Danilson-Järg in terms of his values matching those of Isamaa, adding that he supports people's freedom to decide matters for themselves. "This is surely reflected in opinion pieces I have written over the years on the inefficiency of the second pension pillar and as concerns valuing families with children. I am sure that my love for my people will light my path as minister," Järvan said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:57

New Isamaa ministers join the party

08:28

Norstat ratings: Isamaa continues to climb in polls

08:26

Tallinn launches campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife

19.07

Reinsalu: Russia's economic backbone must be broken

19.07

Health Board: Over 1,500 coronavirus cases diagnosed last week

19.07

Two more cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

19.07

Estonian agency: Järvan becoming minister won't mean conflict of interest

19.07

Raivo Tamm to head the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

19.07

Raul Rebane: Local, national and international

19.07

Tallinn's Old City Harbor tramway construction to cost €46 million

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office

19.07

Seizing weapons held by Russian citizens to require additional manpower

18.07

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

19.07

Estonia's inflation up to 22 percent in June, still fastest in EU

19.07

Estonia to get back over half of value of arms sent to Ukraine from EU

19.07

Number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 doubles in one month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: