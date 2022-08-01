Justice minister hires two Isamaa co-members as political advisers

Estonia's new Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg (Isamaa) is hiring two party-mates as political advisors.

Andres Luus and Iness Vapper are the two new hires; the former is vice chair of Isamaa's Tallinn regional board, according to the justice ministry website, and has been a party member since 1998.

Vapper joined Isamaa in September 2021 and has been party head of communications during that time.

Danilson-Järg was sworn-in on July 18. She was head of the interior ministry's population and family policy department the last time Isamaa was in office, with Center and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), in 2019-2021, and is not a Riigikogu MP. Justice minister is her first ministerial role; she was most recently editor at daily Postimees.

Advisor postings are significant steps in a potential political career.

