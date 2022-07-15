Isamaa ministerial candidates apply to join party

Isamaa council meeting on October 10, 2020.
Isamaa council meeting on October 10, 2020. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Isamaa's new ministerial candidates Lea Danilson-Järg and Kristjan Järvan applied to join the party on Friday.

Neither candidate was a party member when they were offered the respective roles of ministers of justice and minister of entrepreneurship and IT and they have not been elected to the Riigikogu.

However, both have been close to the party over the years. Järvan was a supporter of Isamaa's pension reform plan and Danilson-Järg was adviser to Isamaa minister Riina Solman.

Party Chairman Helir Valdor-Seeder confirmed the move to ERR.

Järvan said his own worldview aligns with Isamaa.

"This is surely proven by the opinion articles I have written over the years regarding the inefficiency of the second pillar [pension fund] as well as the value of children and families," said Järvan.

Editor: Helen Wright

