Isamaa, Social Democrats' picks for ministers unveiled

News
{{1657806120000 | amCalendar}}
Isamaa representatives Riina Solman, Tõnis Lukas and Urmas Reinsalu; with Helir-Valdor Seeder on screen. June 13, 2022.
Isamaa representatives Riina Solman, Tõnis Lukas and Urmas Reinsalu; with Helir-Valdor Seeder on screen. June 13, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Isamaa on Thursday afternoon published the names of the party's ministerial candidates for the new Reform-Isamaa-SDE government coalition. The Social Democrats' picks for minister have been unveiled as well.

Isamaa party chair Helir Valdor-Seeder told ERR that Isamaa's candidates for minister are as follows:

  • minister of education and research: Tõnis Lukas
  • minister of foreign affairs: Urmas Reinsalu
  • minister of justice: Lea Danilson-Järg
  • minister of entrepreneurship and IT: Kristjan Järvan
  • minister of public administration: Riina Solman

Lea Danilson-Järg currently works as an editor at Estonian daily Postimees. Kristjan Järva is a businessman and ideologist of Isamaa's pension reform. Madis Kallas is currently serving as municipal mayor of Saaremaa.

According to officially unconfirmed data, SDE's candidates for minister are as follows:

  • minister of culture: Piret Hartman
  • minister of the environment: Madis Kallas
  • minister of economic affairs: Riina Sikkut
  • minister of labor and health: Peep Peterson
  • minister of the interior: Lauri Läänemets

Piret Hartman is currently serving as undersecretary for cultural diversity at the Ministry of Culture. Peep Peterson is currently chair of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL).

Candidates for minister must still first be confirmed by Isamaa and SDE's respective party councils.

Four faces to remain

Reform ministers Andres Sutt, Liina Kersna and Maris Lauri had to leave the cabinet. According to officially unconfirmed info, Hanno Pevkur will be replacing Kalle Laanet as minister of defense.

Reform's remaining four ministers are to remain unchanged: Keit Pentus-Rosimannus is to continue as minister of finance, Urmas Kruuse as minister of rural affairs, Signe Riisalo as minister of social protection and Kaja Kallas as prime minister.

Senior coalition partner Reform has 34 seats, Isamaa 12 and SDE 9 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu. Together, the three parties hold 55 seats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:14

Riigikogu speaker calls extraordinary sessions for Friday, Monday

17:03

Estonian agricultural producer defeats European Commission in EU court

16:56

Isamaa, Social Democrats' picks for ministers unveiled Updated

16:17

Kallas: EU, Lithuania reached agreement on Kaliningrad sanctions

16:02

Tallinn announces road maintenance procurement worth more than €100 million

15:49

New stretch of Tallinn-Tartu Highway opened to traffic

15:23

Estonia's European Court of Auditors member not seen as a source of tension

15:16

LSM: 30 percent of Latvians believe Russia could invade Baltic States

14:45

Almost €200,000 granted to support internationalization of Estonian culture

14:15

Kalev Stoicescu: The nature of Russia

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11:22

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government Updated

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

13.07

NATO jets based at Ämari conduct daily flights far into central Europe

13:15

Ukraine consul general to Scotland unhappy over Tallink vessel refugee plan Updated

10:32

Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions Updated

13.07

Five more Soviet-era war graves in Estonia to be reburied

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: