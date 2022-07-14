Isamaa, Social Democrats' picks for ministers unveiled

Isamaa on Thursday afternoon published the names of the party's ministerial candidates for the new Reform-Isamaa-SDE government coalition. The Social Democrats' picks for minister have been unveiled as well.

Isamaa party chair Helir Valdor-Seeder told ERR that Isamaa's candidates for minister are as follows:

minister of education and research: Tõnis Lukas

minister of foreign affairs: Urmas Reinsalu

minister of justice: Lea Danilson-Järg

minister of entrepreneurship and IT: Kristjan Järvan

minister of public administration: Riina Solman

Lea Danilson-Järg currently works as an editor at Estonian daily Postimees. Kristjan Järva is a businessman and ideologist of Isamaa's pension reform. Madis Kallas is currently serving as municipal mayor of Saaremaa.

According to officially unconfirmed data, SDE's candidates for minister are as follows:

minister of culture: Piret Hartman

minister of the environment: Madis Kallas

minister of economic affairs: Riina Sikkut

minister of labor and health: Peep Peterson

minister of the interior: Lauri Läänemets

Piret Hartman is currently serving as undersecretary for cultural diversity at the Ministry of Culture. Peep Peterson is currently chair of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL).

Candidates for minister must still first be confirmed by Isamaa and SDE's respective party councils.

Four faces to remain

Reform ministers Andres Sutt, Liina Kersna and Maris Lauri had to leave the cabinet. According to officially unconfirmed info, Hanno Pevkur will be replacing Kalle Laanet as minister of defense.

Reform's remaining four ministers are to remain unchanged: Keit Pentus-Rosimannus is to continue as minister of finance, Urmas Kruuse as minister of rural affairs, Signe Riisalo as minister of social protection and Kaja Kallas as prime minister.

Senior coalition partner Reform has 34 seats, Isamaa 12 and SDE 9 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu. Together, the three parties hold 55 seats.

