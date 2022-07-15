Riigikogu grants Kallas mandate to form new government
Prime ministerial candidate Kaja Kallas (Reform) won a mandate from the Riigikogu on Friday to form the next government.
MPs voted 52 in favor and 26 against at an extraordinary sitting.
Reform/Isamaa/SDE signed a coalition agreement on Friday morning and 15 new ministers were announced last night. They will have 55 seats between them.
Next, Kallas must present the government to President Alar Karis.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright