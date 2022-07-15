Riigikogu grants Kallas mandate to form new government

Prime ministerial candidate Kaja Kallas (Reform) won a mandate from the Riigikogu on Friday to form the next government.

MPs voted 52 in favor and 26 against at an extraordinary sitting.

Reform/Isamaa/SDE signed a coalition agreement on Friday morning and 15 new ministers were announced last night. They will have 55 seats between them.

Next, Kallas must present the government to President Alar Karis.

--

