The Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) signed their coalition agreement in the White Hall of the Riigikogu on Friday.

The agreement that is said to be the shortest in Estonian political history were signed by party leaders Kaja Kallas (Reform), Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Lauri Läänemets (SDE).

