Samost: This is the shortest coalition agreement in Estonian history

News
Anvar Samost.
Anvar Samost. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The new coalition agreement has no surprises; almost everything was discussed during coalition negotiations, ERR's editor-in-chief Anvar Samost said on Friday.

"At first glance, this is the shortest agreement in Estonian [parliamentary] history. Previously, agreements were between 60 and 40 pages, sometimes 30-40 pages — what we have now is eight pages long," said Samost, commenting on the Reform/ Isamaa/SDE new coalition agreement inked on July 15.

He said the media and the general public had been waiting for the text of the document to be released.

"However, there is nothing in there that we haven't already heard during coalition negotiations over the past few weeks. Only the paragraph regarding the cancellation of firearm ownership permits for Russian citizens is new," the journalist said.

Regarding all other topics — energy market reform, family benefits, and Russian schools — nothing has changed, there are no new developments or surprises, Samost added.

Coalition governments in Estonia have always been rife with unrest, Samost explained.

"On the one hand, this is normal. However, this coalition was formed for literally only eight months. They will not take any revolutionary action. If there will be any noticeable tensions or conflicts, they will manifest in the personal ties between government officials," he said.

Coalition negotiations between the three parties lasted more than a month.

The next general election will be held in March 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:49

Ministry: Shops illegally selling scooters that are too fast and powerful

14:43

Lutsar: New global coronavirus wave caused by BA.4, BA.5 variants

14:14

Helme: Economy minister Sikkut punishment for the Estonian people

14:14

EDF commander may see two-year extension to term

13:40

Despite price spike, electric vehicles still several times cheaper to drive

13:34

Samost: This is the shortest coalition agreement in Estonian history

13:22

Mustamäe district of Tallinn gets self-driving bus

13:22

Isamaa ministerial candidates apply to join party

12:51

Major banks have ceased almost all transactions with Russia

12:40

Riigikogu grants Kallas mandate to form new government

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government Updated

14.07

Who's who: Estonia's proposed new government

14.07

Kallas: EU, Lithuania reached agreement on Kaliningrad sanctions

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

11:34

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia Updated

14.07

Ukraine consul general to Scotland unhappy over Tallink vessel refugee plan Updated

14.07

Isamaa, Social Democrats' picks for ministers unveiled Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: