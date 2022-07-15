Samost: This is the shortest coalition agreement in Estonian history

The new coalition agreement has no surprises; almost everything was discussed during coalition negotiations, ERR's editor-in-chief Anvar Samost said on Friday.

"At first glance, this is the shortest agreement in Estonian [parliamentary] history. Previously, agreements were between 60 and 40 pages, sometimes 30-40 pages — what we have now is eight pages long," said Samost, commenting on the Reform/ Isamaa/SDE new coalition agreement inked on July 15.

He said the media and the general public had been waiting for the text of the document to be released.

"However, there is nothing in there that we haven't already heard during coalition negotiations over the past few weeks. Only the paragraph regarding the cancellation of firearm ownership permits for Russian citizens is new," the journalist said.

Regarding all other topics — energy market reform, family benefits, and Russian schools — nothing has changed, there are no new developments or surprises, Samost added.

Coalition governments in Estonia have always been rife with unrest, Samost explained.

"On the one hand, this is normal. However, this coalition was formed for literally only eight months. They will not take any revolutionary action. If there will be any noticeable tensions or conflicts, they will manifest in the personal ties between government officials," he said.

Coalition negotiations between the three parties lasted more than a month.

The next general election will be held in March 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!