Kallas on fuel excise duty reduction: Other EU states advise against it

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) defended her party's objection to reducing excise taxes saying in other EU states, where excise rates on motor fuels have been considerably decreased, consumers have not seen cheaper fuel at the pump.

Prior to the formation of the new government coalition, Isamaa proposed a plan to lower the excise rates on motor fuels to the EU minimum. Kallas said this proposal is no longer on the table.

"While in opposition, people come up with all sorts of ideas; after joining a coalition, they assess whether these ideas are well-founded," Kallas said, speaking to the radio program "Uudis+" on Tuesday.

The experience of other European nations such as Germany and Poland shows a cut in excise tax does not reach gas station prices and does not result in savings for consumers.

"There was a great deal of outrage in the German media because excise taxes were not collected — even though they had been reduced, people had not noticed the difference," Kallas said.

Lowering excise taxes, Kallas explained, would have a direct impact on consumer price rates if fuel costs were stable, but in the present circumstances with prices fluctuating, the tax reduction would not reach the general public at all. She said that countries that have reduced excise taxes have cautioned against doing so.

Kallas said it is more reasonable to question gas station owners as to why, when prices on the global market fall, prices at gas stations do not fall as quickly as they rise when prices on the global market rise.

"Gas station profit margins could be looked at," she said.

Kallas explained even if the government lowers excise taxes, the intermediary keeps the interim profit, and gas station pricing remains the same. "Unfortunately, based on prior experiences, this is the case," she said.

Everyone, Kallas said, should see that the situation is not getting better.

"I'd even say that cheap fuel is no longer a viable option as the Ukraine war has changed our realities. Russian goods, particularly oil, are subject to sanctions. The entire global market has to be rejuggled. These circumstances are difficult and I cannot promise things will improve much," she added.

In the light of the circumstances, Kallas said, during the coalition talks it had been agreed to postpone the April 2023 excise taxes hike on motor fuels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

18:12

Survey: One-third of Estonians consider themselves middle class

17:46

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

17:17

Tallinn city official to appeal ISS detention in court

17:02

Estonian professor: Energy prices increase won't end until war does

16:43

Regulator: Retailers must display past month's lowest price during sales

16:40

Kallas on fuel excise duty reduction: Other EU states advise against it

16:30

EDF has 11 serving senior level officers, 14 more retired or in reserve

15:44

Rally-themed exhibition opens at Estonian National Museum

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

09:41

Weather service issues heavy rain warning across Estonia

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

18:41

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

17:46

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: