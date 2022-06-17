Diesel fuel sets new Estonian record at the pump at €2.075

Fuel retailers on Friday increased the price of diesel fuel to a new record high of €2.075 per liter, or $8.24 per gallon.

On Friday morning, diesel had still stood at €2.035 per liter. Two days earlier, Circle K had briefly increased the price of diesel to €2.089, however other gas station chains did not follow suit.

Circle K, Olerex and Alexela all increased their prices on Friday.

95-octane gasoline, meanwhile, went up from €2.135 to €2.175 per liter, or $8.64 per gallon.

This nonetheless falls short of the record price of €2.259, or nearly $9 per gallon, seen last Tuesday, June 7.

--

