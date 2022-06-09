Diesel in Estonia breaks the €2 per liter mark

Economy
Circle K filling station prices in Tallinn, June 9 2022.
Circle K filling station prices in Tallinn, June 9 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

Diesel now exceeds the two-euro-per-liter mark in Estonia, at least at some filling stations.

As of Thursday, a liter of diesel at Circle K costs €2.049 per lite, while a spokesperson from a competitor, Alexela, said earlier in the day that both diesel and gasoline prices of in excess of €2 per liter could become the new norm.

Following lows early on in the pandemic in spring 2020, when diesel cost just under a euro per liter for much of the year, the price of fuel has been steadily rising, in recent weeks setting and re-setting record levels, with prices as of Tuesday this week being set at  €2.259 (95 octane) and €2.309 (98 octane) per liter.

OPEC has pledged to boost production to offset the loss of Russian crude oil, and refined products, on the market, but this is unlikely to completely make up the shortfall of supply.

The Riigikogu's finance committee sent a bill which would reduce excise duties on gasoline and diesel to EU minimum levels, to its second parliamentary reading Wednesday.

If the bill passes, it could cut diesel prices by €0.05 to €0.06 per liter, while gasoline would be €0.25 cheaper.

The current excise duty rate for unleaded gasoline is €563 per 1,000 liters. The bill would lower it to the minimum permitted level of €359.

Finland's national broadcaster Yle reported Monday that the country may see gas prices as high as €3 per liter or more.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

17:46

Estonian Riina Kionka appointed EU ambassador to Pakistan Updated

17:38

Rail Baltic interim report: Work on several projects underway

17:14

Ranking: University of Tartu remains among top 300 universities worldwide

16:56

Estonia opens honorary consul's office in Cork, Ireland

16:30

Isamaa to stick to child benefits hike demand in potential Reform coalition

16:16

The price of motor fuels could remain at €2 per liter for a long time

15:49

Diesel in Estonia breaks the €2 per liter mark

15:46

Prosecution preparing Clyde Kull charges Updated

15:17

Report: Estonia must ramp up fight against discrimination, hate speech

14:56

Appointment of new ISS chief postponed due to government crisis

14:45

Electoral service: Extraordinary elections would take 40 days to prepare

14:29

Mayor: Government saddling local governments with Estonian education

14:07

PM: Reform for extraordinary elections but decision up to the president

13:52

Analysis: Over half of those with partial work ability currently employed

13:24

Increased interest from local authorities in relocating Soviet war graves

12:58

Statistics Estonia: Increased imports cause higher April trade deficit

11:57

First lady Sirje Karis steps down as Tartu city museum director

11:31

Isamaa deputy chair hints at decision to enter coalition talks with Reform

11:02

Supermarket chains closely guarding e-store turnover figures

09:55

Personal injuries from road accidents rising in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: