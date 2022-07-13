Isamaa wants to compensate price of firewood

Isamaa first made the proposal to compensate people for a part of the cost of firewood in spring and also brought the idea to the coalition negotiations, MP Aivar Kokk told ERR.

The matter of the price of firewood is still on the table after Isamaa first proposed it in spring and fought for the measure during coalition talks, Kokk said.

"It has not been forgotten in a situation where the price of firewood has more than doubled. It affects a lot of homes," Kokk said. "The price of firewood has reached €80, while it has been as low as €30-40 per stacked cubic meter. The proposal was to compensate people for a part of the cost of firewood, while we are still arguing over how big that part should be," he said.

Isamaa's idea to lower the excise duty on motor fuels to the lowest level permitted in the EU, which bill it entered into Riigikogu proceedings in spring, is off the agenda following coalition talks. Kokk said the bill was dropped during talks and, as a compromise, the sides agreed that the May 1 diesel excise duty hike will be postponed for at least another year.

Kokk said Isamaa has not given up on the excise duty cut just yet.

"The first fall months will give us more information. The other two sides to the coalition do not currently support Isamaa's proposal to lower the duties to the lowest permitted level. The party will likely have to make the decision (to recall the bill in the Riigikogu – ed.). Fierce debate continues," Kokk remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!