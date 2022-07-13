Isamaa wants to compensate price of firewood

News
Firewood.
Firewood. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Isamaa first made the proposal to compensate people for a part of the cost of firewood in spring and also brought the idea to the coalition negotiations, MP Aivar Kokk told ERR.

The matter of the price of firewood is still on the table after Isamaa first proposed it in spring and fought for the measure during coalition talks, Kokk said.

"It has not been forgotten in a situation where the price of firewood has more than doubled. It affects a lot of homes," Kokk said. "The price of firewood has reached €80, while it has been as low as €30-40 per stacked cubic meter. The proposal was to compensate people for a part of the cost of firewood, while we are still arguing over how big that part should be," he said.

Isamaa's idea to lower the excise duty on motor fuels to the lowest level permitted in the EU, which bill it entered into Riigikogu proceedings in spring, is off the agenda following coalition talks. Kokk said the bill was dropped during talks and, as a compromise, the sides agreed that the May 1 diesel excise duty hike will be postponed for at least another year.

Kokk said Isamaa has not given up on the excise duty cut just yet.

"The first fall months will give us more information. The other two sides to the coalition do not currently support Isamaa's proposal to lower the duties to the lowest permitted level. The party will likely have to make the decision (to recall the bill in the Riigikogu – ed.). Fierce debate continues," Kokk remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

Isamaa wants to compensate price of firewood

14:56

Health Board: Coronavirus hospitalizations rising

14:24

Interview | Pakosta: Revoking war grave protection unrelated to Ukraine war

14:12

Former health minister comes out in support of embattled education minister

13:47

Tallinn still processing winter energy subsidy applications

13:43

Tänak: I want to win Rally Estonia

13:11

Head of Tallinn heating provider: Tenders have not yielded enough gas

12:55

Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions

12:50

Sides to incoming coalition to sign agreement on Friday

12:37

June births slightly down on 2021 figure, marriages up

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

12.07

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

12.07

Kallas on fuel excise duty reduction: Other EU states advise against it

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: