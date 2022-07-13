Sides to incoming coalition to sign agreement on Friday

Chairmen of the parties that will form Estonia's next ruling coalition are set to sign the agreement on Friday. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will resign on the day and ask for a mandate to form a new government.

Head of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Lauri Läänemets told ERR that Kallas will resign at an extraordinary sitting of the Riigikogu on Friday, while another extraordinary sitting will give her a mandate to form the next government. Läänemets suggested the coalition agreement will be signed between the two sessions.

Isamaa MP Aivar Kokk said the agreement will be signed before noon.

Lauri Läänemets added that several extraordinary sittings will also be held next week. "First of all, we need to conduct the third readings of quite a few bills. Ministers' oaths of office and the swearing in of alternate members of MPs who will join the government will also take place next week," he said.

He added that some SDE members still need time to think about whether to accept ministerial postings. "But I think we will be ready by Thursday," Läänemets said.

Some potential Isamaa ministers have also asked for time to think, the party's deputy whip Priit Sibul said.

Lauri Läänemets said that while the text of the coalition agreement is largely finished, some aspects need polishing. Priit Sibul also suggested that commas can still be moved around and the text complemented so long as it has not been signed.

Party councils will have to approve the coalition agreement that they will receive on Thursday, as well as ministerial candidates.

