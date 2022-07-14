Riigikogu speaker calls extraordinary sessions for Friday, Monday

President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) on Thursday called extraordinary sittings of the Riigikogu for Friday, July 15 and Monday, July 18.

On the proposal of the government, the first of three extraordinary sittings will take place in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu at 9 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release.

The agenda for Friday's first sitting includes a political statement by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on the resignation of the government.

The second, called on the proposal of 29 MPs, will take place one hour after the end of the first session.

On the agenda is the authorization of candidate for prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) to form a new government, as well as the third and final reading of the Bill of Amendments to the Fertilizers Act, the Chemicals Act and the Product Conformity Act (614 SE), which was initiated by the government.

New government could be sworn in Monday

Should Kallas be given a mandate by the Riigikogu to form a new government, the third extraordinary sitting will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 18.

The agenda for Monday's sitting will include the new government's oath of office as well as the third and final reading of the Bill of Amendments to the Law of Ship Flag and Registers of Ships Act and the Maritime Safety Act (571 SE), which was initiated by the government.

