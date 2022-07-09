RMK reports campsite firewood thefts

Firewood has been disappearing from campsites across the country, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) has said, and is asking people to report any suspicious activities.

The wood is for campers to make fires with not for people to take home with them, the agency said on Friday.

Heiki Ärm, head of the organization's Pärnu County branch, said the situation has arisen where wood has been delivered but has then disappeared several hours later.

"Consequently, the wood has found a new owner in the meantime," he said.

He asked people to write to [email protected] if they have any information.

