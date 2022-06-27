High gasoline prices continue to drive down sales in Estonia

News
New record gas prices in Estonia. May 30, 2022.
New record gas prices in Estonia. May 30, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Gasoline sales fell by 9 percent in Estonia in June, data shows, and declined steepest in regions bordering Latvia. It is assumed Estonians are filling up down south.

"The sales volume at the beginning of June reflects the trends of the last two to three months when the sales of gasoline have fallen by 7-10 percent," said Mart Raamat, CEO of the Estonian Oil Association.

The share of octane 98 sales has slipped from 44 percent to 38 percent in June, while that of the cheaper E95 has risen.

Raamat said, as gasoline is mostly brought by private consumers, it can be seen that sales are falling faster in counties that have below-average incomes.

"This year, the sales volumes of gasoline has only risen in Harju County and Pärnu County," he said.

The fall has been sharpest in Võru and Valga counties, which border Latvia. Data from May shows the drop in gasoline sales was 13 percent.

Raamat said this is due to Latvia's "consumer-friendly fuel tax policy" which means gas prices are lower than in Estonia and from July 1 the difference is likely to be between 15-20 cents.

"The data show that Estonian taxes have started to travel to Latvia again [...] We forecast that fuel tourism will increase in the border counties," he said.

Estonian gasoline prices are currently at a record high.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:02

Isamaa leader: Estonian-language education viable by 2027

16:55

NATO to increase high alert forces from 40,000 to 300,000 Updated

16:22

Committee expected to ok fourth covid jab for elderly, risk groups

15:52

Spanish air defense system deployed in Latvia

15:25

High gasoline prices continue to drive down sales in Estonia

14:53

Elron trains delayed due to heat wave

14:24

Kontaveit down one place in world rankings as Kanepi and Lajal both move up

13:51

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

13:21

Parking fees to increase in Tartu from July 1

12:50

Almost 44,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.06

Heatwave, holiday break brings crowds to official Haabneeme beach

12:41

Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning Updated

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

08:08

Estonia's real estate market overheating but crash not expected

13:51

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

08:42

NATO set to 'significantly reinforce' eastern flank — media

09:58

Serious electric scooter accidents reported in Tallinn, Tartu

16:55

NATO to increase high alert forces from 40,000 to 300,000 Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: