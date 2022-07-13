New coalition to review logging volumes in state forests

News
Forest in southeast Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Forest in southeast Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Stenbocki maja
News

The Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) agreed in coalition talks to reassess logging volumes for State Forest Management Center (RMK) forests set by former Minister of the Environment Erki Savisaar (Center) in late May, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" on Wednesday.

The three parties agreed during coalition talks to reasses RMK logging volumes. Under the new coalition agreement, the portfolio of minister of the environment will be going to the SDE, but it will not be up to the minister to determine logging volumes, Kallas said.

At the end of May, Savisaar confirmed the area of state forest to be allocated for regenerative logging. This area was reduced by 4 percent this year, as opposed to the 13 percent that had been projected at the beginning of the year.

"The adjustment of logging volumes should take social, ecological, environmental and economic policy objectives into account," Kallas said. "The minister of the environment should make recommendations to the government, but the decision ultimately rests with the government, not the minister."

Coalition talks on forestry issues failed to reach an agreement on logging quantities, however, due to difficulties with reaching a compromise between various interest groups, she continued.

"The forest is a mythological place for people, but it is also important to the forestry industry, which creates lots of jobs ⁠— this is where the balance must be found," she said.

The prime minister also noted that the EU's climate plan, particularly the section on forestry and land use, must be taken into account as well.

"This is the problem," she acknowledged. "To preserve Estonia's forests, we should adhere to the guiding principles of our forests being net CO2 binders and forest land not being depleted. The goal is to live in a clean environment."

It was decided in the course of coalition talks that a comprehensive forest development plan that had been in the works for years should now be completed and approved.

"We also decided to return to the development of a comprehensive forest strategy /.../ because there are many forest-related concerns," Kallas said. "So that all parties' interests can be taken into consideration, that the development plan can finally be completed and so that agreements regarding [logging] volumes can also be reached."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13.07

New coalition to review logging volumes in state forests

13.07

Mihkelson to House of Commons committee: Ukraine war a modern-day genocide

13.07

Five more Soviet-era war graves in Estonia to be reburied

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

13.07

Pärnu may see return of seaside cattle grazing

13.07

Isamaa wants to compensate price of firewood

13.07

Health Board: Coronavirus hospitalizations rising

13.07

Interview | Pakosta: Revoking war grave protection unrelated to Ukraine war

13.07

Former health minister comes out in support of embattled education minister

13.07

Tallinn still processing winter energy subsidy applications

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

12.07

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

12.07

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

13.07

NATO jets based at Ämari conduct daily flights far into central Europe

13.07

Three golds for Estonian seniors at Euro Basketball Championships in Malaga Updated

12.07

Survey: One-third of Estonians consider themselves middle class

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: