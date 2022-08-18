CO2 quota price at all-time high

News
Parking spot for CO2 efficient cars.
Parking spot for CO2 efficient cars. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Thursday marks a record high for the price of CO2 permits in the European Emissions Trading System (ETS), which hits €96.35 per ton.

Early in August, the ETS price per ton of CO2 was still €76, and it was even lower in January 2021, at €30.

The quota price was close to €97 also last February.

Last year, Poland demanded a modification of the ETS and threatened to withdraw from it, arguing that the rapid price increase was due to market speculations and not the quota requirement for energy suppliers and industrial consumers.

Former Economic Affairs Minister Taavi Aas (Center) said that leaving the ETS while remaining in the EU is not an option, but that the reform of the system is required. However he did not receive widespread support for this from the European Union or the government.

Greenhouse gas emissions permits, commonly referred to as CO2 allowances or carbon certificates, are tradable rights, where a unit represents one tonne of CO2 that was not released into the atmosphere.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:39

Marju Himma: Monument conflict stirred up by political gain

13:38

Estonia manages to buy 250 GWh of gas but forced to pay more

13:10

Jüri Ratas to star in 'Dancing with the Stars' reboot this fall

12:54

Tanel Kangert 10th in Munich road race

12:51

Estonia's president helps weave camouflage nets for Ukraine

12:21

'Dangerous' weather warning issued until Saturday in Estonia

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

11:15

CO2 quota price at all-time high

11:07

Sikkut: No government agreement on subsidies for struggling companies

11:02

Anett Kontaveit out of Cincinnati women's doubles

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

17.08

Estonia's record electricity price: Everything that could happen, happened

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

17.08

Estonian FM: It is possible to bar Russians with EU-issued tourist visas Updated

16.08

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument

10:21

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18 Updated

17.08

Estonia's average electricity price to drop to €555 per MWh on Thursday

17.08

PPA: Narva peaceful overnight following tank monument removal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: