Estonia manages to buy 250 GWh of gas but forced to pay more

News
Gas.
Gas. Source: KWON JUNHO / Unsplash
News

The government has allocated €63 million to the Estonian Stockpiling Agency to pay for 250 gigawatt-hours of gas purchased at the third national tender for natural gas stockpiles. Three tenders have now filled half of the government's target of 1 terawatt-hours.

"We increased the share capital of the Estonian Stockpiling Agency by €63 million to ensure gas supply in Estonia. The decision concerns the agency's third gas procurement. We managed to add 250 gigawatt-hours of gas to 200 GWh already procured with the previous two tenders, coming now to nearly half of our target of one terawatt-hour, "Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE) said.

She added that the third tender saw more bids than the earlier ones, adding that, unfortunately, the price of gas has grown even more since then.

"We paid less with the first two tenders. But we have now reached the half-way point in terms of our strategic stockpile. This lends certainty that we will have enough gas for necessities," Sikkut added.

Estonia paid €252 per a megawatt-hour of gas at the third tender, up from €192 at the second. The first and second tender yielded 100 GWh of gas each.

€170 million has been earmarked for the purpose of creating strategic gas stockpiles in the May supplementary state budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:39

Marju Himma: Monument conflict stirred up by political gain

13:38

Estonia manages to buy 250 GWh of gas but forced to pay more

13:10

Jüri Ratas to star in 'Dancing with the Stars' reboot this fall

12:54

Tanel Kangert 10th in Munich road race

12:51

Estonia's president helps weave camouflage nets for Ukraine

12:21

'Dangerous' weather warning issued until Saturday in Estonia

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

11:15

CO2 quota price at all-time high

11:07

Sikkut: No government agreement on subsidies for struggling companies

11:02

Anett Kontaveit out of Cincinnati women's doubles

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

17.08

Estonia's record electricity price: Everything that could happen, happened

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

17.08

Estonian FM: It is possible to bar Russians with EU-issued tourist visas Updated

16.08

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument

10:21

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18 Updated

17.08

Estonia's average electricity price to drop to €555 per MWh on Thursday

17.08

PPA: Narva peaceful overnight following tank monument removal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: