Estonia's European Court of Auditors member not seen as a source of tension

Sides to the incoming coalition do not see the matter of Estonia's next representative to the European Court of Auditors as a source of great tension and plan to appoint the auditor in the coming months.

The Reform Party, Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa that will form Estonia's next ruling coalition were unable to agree who should be sent to the European Court of Auditors during coalition negotiations.

"We discussed it in light of all possible ministerial and Board of the Riigikogu appointments, while we eventually decided the government will make the call at a later time," SDE head Lauri Läänemets told ERR, adding that the decision will likely be made before the second half of autumn.

He does not believe the matter could create major tension between the parties. "We have plenty of things on the table with the potential to stir up passions. In the end, the government will have to agree on everything. I do not see this matter as a special or major source of tension," Läänemets said.

Isamaa deputy whip and coalition talks delegation member Priit Sibul said that while he would have nothing against Isamaa retaining the position, it could also end up going to Reform or SDE.

The position went to Isamaa's Juhan Parts back in 2016 whose term will expire at the end of this year.

The European Court of Auditors has a representative from every EU member state and is in charge of monitoring the use of EU funds.

The terms in office of the heads of the Internal Security Service, Rescue Board and the Police and Border Guard Board are also ending soon.

