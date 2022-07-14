Estonia's European Court of Auditors member not seen as a source of tension

News
Lauri Läänemets, Mart Võrklaev and Priit Sibul
Lauri Läänemets, Mart Võrklaev and Priit Sibul Source: ERR
News

Sides to the incoming coalition do not see the matter of Estonia's next representative to the European Court of Auditors as a source of great tension and plan to appoint the auditor in the coming months.

The Reform Party, Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa that will form Estonia's next ruling coalition were unable to agree who should be sent to the European Court of Auditors during coalition negotiations.

"We discussed it in light of all possible ministerial and Board of the Riigikogu appointments, while we eventually decided the government will make the call at a later time," SDE head Lauri Läänemets told ERR, adding that the decision will likely be made before the second half of autumn.

He does not believe the matter could create major tension between the parties. "We have plenty of things on the table with the potential to stir up passions. In the end, the government will have to agree on everything. I do not see this matter as a special or major source of tension," Läänemets said.

Isamaa deputy whip and coalition talks delegation member Priit Sibul said that while he would have nothing against Isamaa retaining the position, it could also end up going to Reform or SDE.

The position went to Isamaa's Juhan Parts back in 2016 whose term will expire at the end of this year.

The European Court of Auditors has a representative from every EU member state and is in charge of monitoring the use of EU funds.

The terms in office of the heads of the Internal Security Service, Rescue Board and the Police and Border Guard Board are also ending soon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:14

Riigikogu speaker calls extraordinary sessions for Friday, Monday

17:03

Estonian agricultural producer defeats European Commission in EU court

16:56

Isamaa, Social Democrats' picks for ministers unveiled Updated

16:17

Kallas: EU, Lithuania reached agreement on Kaliningrad sanctions

16:02

Tallinn announces road maintenance procurement worth more than €100 million

15:49

New stretch of Tallinn-Tartu Highway opened to traffic

15:23

Estonia's European Court of Auditors member not seen as a source of tension

15:16

LSM: 30 percent of Latvians believe Russia could invade Baltic States

14:45

Almost €200,000 granted to support internationalization of Estonian culture

14:15

Kalev Stoicescu: The nature of Russia

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11:22

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government Updated

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

13.07

NATO jets based at Ämari conduct daily flights far into central Europe

13:15

Ukraine consul general to Scotland unhappy over Tallink vessel refugee plan Updated

10:32

Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions Updated

13.07

Five more Soviet-era war graves in Estonia to be reburied

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: