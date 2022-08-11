Cabinet postpones European Court of Auditors decision to end of summer

A cabinet sitting.
A cabinet sitting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The cabinet has postponed discussions on Estonia's next representative at the European Court of Auditors (ECA) until the end of summer, interior minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) says.

Internal security matters and the situation with Soviet-era monuments in Estonia had pushed back the topic, he added.

" This issue of a member of the court has not been under discussion in the government at the moment. But it will definitely come, either at the end of August or at the beginning of September," Läänemets told ERR.

"Just a few topics, which concern internal security and 'red' monuments have taken up the bulk of our attention. For this reason why we have not yet been able to discuss the audit court issue," he went on.

During the coalition talks between Reform, Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE), no agreement was reached on which party would retain the position, currently held be Isamaa via Juhan Parts, whose term ends at the end of this year.

At the time the agreement was signed, Läänemets said the topic would be on the table shortly, and that it made no sense to wait to the latter part of autumn.

Läänemets said that while SDE could put up a candidate, equally so too could Reform or Isamaa, and the candidate in any case would need to be agreed upon by the three parties.

"Simply to bring candidates to the table and then start voting doesn't make any sense at government level. After all, each political party has five ministers, and in this case we would know the result in advance. This must still be an area where consensus is sought," Läänemets went on.

Notwithstanding its name, the ECA, based in Luxembourg, has no jurisdictional aspect but is instead an audit agency primarily tasked with ensuring EU budgets are implemented as they should be.

Each of the 27 EU member states appoint a representative to the ECA. Estonia's first representative after joining the EU in 2004 was Kersti Kaljulaid, later President of Estonia (2016-2021).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

