Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts previous prime ministers

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas hosted previous heads of government at the Stenbock House to discuss Estonia's future and exchange views on current issues.

In addition to Kallas, Edgar Savisaar, Mart Laar, Mart Siimann, Tiit Vähi, Andres Tarand, Taavi Rõivas and Juhan Parts showed up for the meeting. For different reasons, Andrus Ansip, Jüri Ratas and Siim Kallas did not participate.

The meeting of prime ministers took place for the fifth time.

