New health minister calls for caution on proposed state agencies merger

News
New Minister for Health and Labor Peep Peterson (SDE).
New Minister for Health and Labor Peep Peterson (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Newly-appointed Minister for Health and Labor Peep Peterson has urged caution in the formation of a one single, large state agency to cover the tasks currently carried out by three.

The proposal would see the merger of the Labor Inspectorate (Tööinspektsioon), the State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) and the Health Board (Terviseamet), and may also have pointed the way to the merger of other state agencies.

Peterson, who had been leader of the Confederation of Trade Unions (Ametiühingute keskliit) , told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "The social partners must have heard on June 28 or even on June 22 that they want to enter into government from July 1 already, and everything had already been decided, but this kind of haste does not suit us."

The process has accordingly been slowed down.

"Naturally we are interested in getting well-functioning tax boards and well-functioning unemployment fund boards, and we are working towards that goal, but we will not say yes [to a merged board] too rapidly, while certainly such a scientific competence center as the TAI (the National Institute for Health Development – ed.) must remain intact."

"We will have to see if the labor inspectorate and the state agency of medicines can also cooperate with each other, if some functions can be shared," Peterson said.

The decision, made by the social affairs ministry, to merge the organizations came as a surprise to trade unions and employers' representatives alike, ERR reports.

While the initial plan, announced y social affairs ministry secretary general Maarjo Mändmaa, had been to merge the TAI, which deals with research and prevention work, with the Health Board and the State Agency of Medicines, into one body, at the end of June, the Labor Inspectorate learned that they, too, had been added into the mix, on the rationale that there had been changes in leadership, while the topics in focus were related, Mändmaa said.

It would also lead to efficiency gains, she said. "These dealings being carried out by separate institutions goes beyond all common sense."

The proposed merger would have involved quick changes being made over autumn, with a state body comprising close to 600 officials starting work around a year after that process started.

Meeli Miidla-Vanatalu, director general of the Labor Inspectorate, said that the decisions had been made carefully and with the involvement of stakeholders, ie. organizations representing both employers and employees

Birgit Lao, who was appointed Health Board chief in May and was earmarked to head up the new, merged body, was unavailable for comment on the issue.

The Health Board was in the thick of it throughout the Covid pandemic and saw two changes of leadership during that time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:11

New environment minister likely to join SDE soon

17:39

Rally Estonia gets underway with high energy opening ceremony in Tartu

17:09

Parempoolsed member may take up vacant Riigikogu seat

16:52

Care homes not pushing elderly residents to receive second COVID booster

16:37

Truck with a saloon inside to be featured at Tallinn Truck Show

16:14

Lake Peipus fishers suspect Russians violating vendace fishing quota

16:01

Incoming minister hoping to direct €280m back to Tallinn Hospital project

15:46

Kallas: Society will no longer accept severe coronavirus restrictions

15:46

New health minister calls for caution on proposed state agencies merger

15:19

Paide seal Conference League win on penalties, Flora slip up in Finland

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government Updated

14.07

Who's who: Estonia's proposed new government

11:34

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia Updated

15:00

Feature | Expats' favorite places in Tallinn this summer

05.07

Walrus spotted on Latvian beach

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

14:14

Helme: Economy minister Sikkut punishment for the Estonian people

14.07

Kallas: EU, Lithuania reached agreement on Kaliningrad sanctions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: