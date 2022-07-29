New minister accuses Bank of Estonia of incompetency

News
Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).
Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

New Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) finds in a Postimees opinion piece that claims by the Bank of Estonia according to which second pension pillar withdrawals have contributed to Estonia's considerable inflation should be counted among the most incompetent economic analyses in recent history.

Järvan, who used to be a passionate proponent of the second pension pillar reform, was irritated by positions voiced by central bank economist and the president's economic advisor Kaspar Oja and the Bank of Estonia's institutional assessment, both finding that money withdrawn from the pension pillar has added to inflation.

"Taking a closer look at these analyses, we can see that almost no argumentation is provided to prove these claims. It is simply a case of highlighting two conspicuous figures and concluding that there must be a correlation," Järvan wrote.

The minister recommends comparing the situation to Estonia's neighbors where no such pension reform was carried out and points out that inflation has been growing steadily in all of them since 2021.

In 2021, Estonia altered its mandatory funded pensions scheme by allowing people to pull out the so-called second pension pillar and withdraw savings, which opportunity many have since taken.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

14:06

Parempoolsed to register political party next month Updated

13:50

Police museum collection gets 86-year-old patrol boat

13:15

Freight company Operail reports €1.6 million loss due to Russian sanctions

12:37

With state help, more than 800 families from Ukraine now renting long term

11:55

Gallery: Viljandi Folk Music Festival takes place for 29th time

11:28

Ministry finds positive credit register would lower interest rates

10:53

State has plan figured out for Estonian church upkeep in St. Petersburg

10:00

Minister: Estonia proposes restricting Russian citizens' access to Europe

09:25

Estonia's retail trade turnover fell 1 percent in June

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.07

Estonia further limits visas for Russians, Belarusians

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

27.07

Economist: Estonia's electricity price increase inexplicably large

28.07

Estonia gives LNG terminal developers €38-million guarantee

10:00

Minister: Estonia proposes restricting Russian citizens' access to Europe

28.07

Tallink leases two ships to Netherlands for temporary housing

28.07

Print newspapers will not be sold on Mondays starting from August 1 Updated

28.07

Riina Solman: The time to remove symbols of occupation is now

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: