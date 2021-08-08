Sildam: Sacrificing Priske eroded trust inside the government

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Anvar Samost and Toomas Sildam. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Forcing Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Affairs Marika Priske to leave office added to feelings of mistrust inside the government, host of the Vikerraadio talk show "Samost ja Sildam" Toomas Sildam said on Sunday.

"I believe the sacking of the secretary general has several outcomes. Firstly, relationships in the government certainly did not improve. Trust was eroded instead as from what I've gathered from the media, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) did not want Priske let go. The proposal did not come from him. /.../ It was done over Kiik's head. I cannot see it adding to mutual trust if that is how it happened," Sildam said.

"Secondly, when Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that she wants vaccination shifted into overdrive – I would like to see that in a situation where the secretary general will leave, the deputy secretary general in charge of healthcare has already left, vaccination effort coordinator Marek Seer's contract is about to expire, and I believe we are also looking at a new director of the State Agency of Medicines. Will we set the sight on director of the Health Board next? I wish the best of luck to everyone who will be occupying these positions and who will inevitably need time to settle in. How will all of that help achieve a new level in vaccination as the PM hopes? We shall see," the journalist said.

Co-host Anvar Samost disagreed. "As concerns climate in the coalition, I do not see it changing. Why should it? There has been no love or trust lost between the Reform and Center parties from the first. It has been a marriage of the mind where the sides regard one another with suspicion and check everything twice. That is not to be negative, rather, it has been the logic of coalitions in Estonia," Samost said.

Sildam agreed that the relationship of Reform and Center has not been too warm in the government. However, he added that there are differences when looking at party chairmen and ministers.

"If we look at the relationship of party chairmen, we cannot say it has been trusting and harmonious. But looking inside the government, the level of ministers, cooperation has been quite smooth," he said.

Sildam gave as an example the good terms between Center Party ministers Jaak Aab and Tanel Kiik with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). "Not just being mutually courteous but a measure of trust. I believe it matters. And it has been the case, no matter how we describe the relationship between party leaders," Sildam said.

Samost did not agree. "I think you are confusing trust and polite communication here. Were there great trust between Kallas and Kiik, the former would not have ordered State Secretary Taimar Peterkop to call Marika Priske on Friday evening and tell her she needs to write a letter of resignation," Samost reasoned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Government limits indoor gatherings without COVID-19 checks to 50 people Updated

17:32

Maicel Uibo carries flag at Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

17:07

Sildam: Sacrificing Priske eroded trust inside the government

15:53

'Rahva teenrid': Ratas becoming president cannot be ruled out

14:23

PPA ramps up border control

14:09

Lack of trust standing in the way of patient insurance fund

10:54

Health Board: 126 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:17

Tokyo Olympics marathon: Tiidrek Nurme 27th, Roman Fosti 68th

07.08

Gallery: German triathlete victorious at Ironman Tallinn

07.08

Daily: Power outage costs rock-opera organizers €100,000

07.08

Riigikogu select committee: Vaccination goal must be raised

07.08

Unemployment Insurance Fund: 8,000 people have done work bites in past year

07.08

Employee COVID-19 testing must be paid for by employer

07.08

'Rahva teenrid': Ratas becoming president cannot be ruled out

07.08

Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Japanese city of Saku

07.08

Government approves updated state reform action plan

07.08

39 restaurants up for family-friendly designation

07.08

Fencer Katrina Lehis gifted plot of land in Haapsalu

07.08

Youth vaccination drive in Pärnu off to a modest start

07.08

Health Board: 246 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: