Maris Jesse not running for social affairs undersecretary

Ministry of Social Affairs Undersecretary Maris Jesse has ruled out running for a second term, saying it was a difficult decision to make.

"The decision was difficult due to the current situation. I don't see myself as the undersecretary for the next five years. At the same time, I won't leave my colleagues in trouble," Jesse said, adding that she would like to start fulfilling other plans.

"I see I can do it better when I'm not responsible for the whole area, but rather concentrating on more specific areas. And we need new blood in the Ministry of Social Affairs," Jesse said, speaking on ETV's "Otse uudistemajast" on Wednesday morning.

She also said that during the pandemic, the workload increased even more and this is another reason she is not applying for another term of office.

The deadline for applying for the position was Tuesday, June 29. Jesse has been undersecretary for five years.

