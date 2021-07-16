Ministry of Social Affairs appoints new undersecretary

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has appointed Heidi Alasepp as the new ministry undersecretary, replacing Maris Jesse.

Kiik said Alasepp has diverse experience and knowledge of the Estonian health care system, international cooperation and leading various projects.

Alasepp has been the head of the Rehabilitation Clinic at East Tallinn Central Hospital since 2008. She has previously worked at the Health Board as a deputy chief medical officer, at the Ministry of Social Affairs as the head of the Health Department, as crisis adviser at the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) and at the Health Board as the head of the emergency medicine department.

Jesse's five-year term of office ends in August and she said she would not seek another term.

--

