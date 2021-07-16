Ministry of Social Affairs appoints new undersecretary

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has appointed Heidi Alasepp as the new ministry undersecretary, replacing Maris Jesse.

Kiik said Alasepp has diverse experience and knowledge of the Estonian health care system, international cooperation and leading various projects.

Alasepp has been the head of the Rehabilitation Clinic at East Tallinn Central Hospital since 2008. She has previously worked at the Health Board as a deputy chief medical officer, at the Ministry of Social Affairs as the head of the Health Department, as crisis adviser at the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) and at the Health Board as the head of the emergency medicine department.

Jesse's five-year term of office ends in August and she said she would not seek another term. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:28

Government opts to donate 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to African nations

12:54

Rasmus Puur awarded Young Cultural Figure Award

12:41

Tire failure ends day two of Rally Estonia early for Ott Tänak

12:10

Mobile traffic cameras have caught twice as many people as last year

11:24

Ministry of Social Affairs appoints new undersecretary

11:22

Estonian skier gives WRC drivers a run for their money

11:05

AK: Tallinn and Tartu differ on EU-compliant public transport fuel sources

10:45

Health Board: 62 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:26

SDE chairman calls on parties to jointly find presidential candidate

09:57

AK: Estonia wants woody biomass recategorization in EU green package

09:25

Highest ever seawater temperature recorded in Gulf of Finland

08:28

Gallery: Vaccination bus makes first stop in Ida-Viru County

15.07

Gallery: New Tallinn cruise ship terminal opens

15.07

Tänak fifth in Rally Estonia opening stage Thursday evening

15.07

EU climate goals package meets mixed reception with Estonian politicians

15.07

Estonia reciprocally expels Russian diplomat

15.07

Expert: New Estonia ferry findings do not prove official enquiry is wrong

15.07

Health minister: Government not currently discussing new restrictions

15.07

Kallas: We have president candidate in mind, now need persuading to run Updated

15.07

Minister on 100 years of diplomatic ties: Italy and Estonia great partners

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: